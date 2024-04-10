Advertisement

Pets soon become an inseparable part of our lives, and they are more than just family for some people. Pet parents do everything for them, and it gets evident in a viral video. According to this video, the owners of a lost husky used a drone to find them. And what they saw in the video was amazing. The viral video from the drone footage is from Kamchatka, Russia.

The owners were surprised to see the husky interacting with and enjoying the company of wild brown bears. Moreover, it shows the husky trailing the bears and also circling them in excitement. It also shows a bear nudging the husky when it comes close, but nothing in the video looked threatening or violent.

The caption of the video reads, “GoldiHusky and the three bears.”

The caption of the video reads, “GoldiHusky and the three bears.” There is also text on the videos that says, “Owners were using a drone to find their missing huskie. He was chillin’ with wild bears.”

Further it reads, “Even the bears are like omg why is he running so much.”

People in the comment section replied humorously. One user wrote, “That husky is me from primary school who goes to play with seniors but not with my own age group.”

Another user wrote a cool entry and wrote, “So a dog and three bears walk in.”

“Mama Bear to Papa Bear: I know we said Junior needed a friend, but this kid needs to go home,” said a third.

A fourth said, “These are Kamchatka Russian bears. Not grizzlies. Though they are in the same family of Brown Bear. Kamchatka Bears are much bigger than Grizzlies. That's why they look so plump to the North Americans. They are almost as big as the biggest of all bears: the Kodiak.”

Another user said, “That one bear looked up at the drone at the end like, “Come get your dog please.””

It is still unknown whether the dog has returned home or is still playing with this bear family in the woods.