×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Viral Video: Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

The video shows a husky playing with a bear family in the jungles of Kamchatka, Russia., and got more than 2 crore views.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone | Image:Instagram: sailorjerrithedogtrainer
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pets soon become an inseparable part of our lives, and they are more than just family for some people. Pet parents do everything for them, and it gets evident in a viral video. According to this video, the owners of a lost husky used a drone to find them. And what they saw in the video was amazing. The viral video from the drone footage is from Kamchatka, Russia. 

The owners were surprised to see the husky interacting with and enjoying the company of wild brown bears. Moreover, it shows the husky trailing the bears and also circling them in excitement. It also shows a bear nudging the husky when it comes close, but nothing in the video looked threatening or violent. 

Advertisement

The caption of the video reads, “GoldiHusky and the three bears.” 

The caption of the video reads, “GoldiHusky and the three bears.” There is also text on the videos that says, “Owners were using a drone to find their missing huskie. He was chillin’ with wild bears.”

Advertisement

Further it reads, “Even the bears are like omg why is he running so much.” 

Watch the viral video:

People in the comment section replied humorously. One user wrote, “That husky is me from primary school who goes to play with seniors but not with my own age group.” 

Advertisement

Another user wrote a cool entry and wrote, “So a dog and three bears walk in.” 

“Mama Bear to Papa Bear: I know we said Junior needed a friend, but this kid needs to go home,” said a third. 

Advertisement

A fourth said, “These are Kamchatka Russian bears. Not grizzlies. Though they are in the same family of Brown Bear. Kamchatka Bears are much bigger than Grizzlies. That's why they look so plump to the North Americans. They are almost as big as the biggest of all bears: the Kodiak.”

Another user said, “That one bear looked up at the drone at the end like, “Come get your dog please.””

Advertisement

It is still unknown whether the dog has returned home or is still playing with this bear family in the woods. 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Crude Oil

Oil India manages leak

a few seconds ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

a minute ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

a minute ago
"Record actually shows that the DMK was very much party to the decision(s)" made on the Katchatheevu island, Jaishankar told Republic.

S Jaishankar With Arnab

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

6 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi on Taiwan Unification

14 minutes ago
Coffee

Foods To Avoid In Summer

17 minutes ago
narendra modi

They Mistreated Amma Jaya

19 minutes ago
Brian Lara slams RCB

Brian Lara slams RCB

19 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

LS Polls Phase I: From Ze

21 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Chinese distortions

23 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Row: How an Indian Island Went to Sri Lanka | Timeline of Events

Congress on Katchatheevu

23 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay's Weirdest Fan

26 minutes ago
Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

Viral Video Of Lost Husky

27 minutes ago
Gold jewellery

Gold above Rs 72,000

28 minutes ago
Vietnam

Air India new route

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RJD List: Lalu's Family, Bahubalis, Gangster's Wife | Key Faces

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education10 hours ago

  3. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News18 hours ago

  5. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo