Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

A man's dedication to his job as a pineapple seller has gone viral after he got a haircut that perfectly resembled the fruit.

The clip, captured from behind the seller's stall, shows him seated comfortably in a chair. While you may find it an ordinary clip of a man with his fruit stall, a closer look at his head may leave you surprised. The determined pineapple seller took a bold step to get an epic ‘pineapple hairstyle’ for himself in what looks like a strategic move to boost sales of his fruit. As displayed in the clip, the seller's unique haircut features spikes at the top of his head and a criss-cross pattern on the bottom, just like a pineapple. He even dyed his hair yellow, exactly matching the color of the fruit. Posted on Instagram, the footage was captioned, "He loves his job very much."

The video quickly gained traction online after being shared. People, impressed with the seller's unconventional marketing tactic, praised him for his dedication. The video has got almost 7 lakh views with 2 lakh likes.

People in the comment section praised the dedication of the man.

One user said, “If I was a customer i would buy that head actually.”

Another one said, “He is professional in business, attracting customers.”

A third one said, “Should be green of the hairs above.”

