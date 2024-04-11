×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

Viral Video: Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

A pineapple seller gets a spiky haircut resembling the fruit to boost sales. The viral video shows his dedication and has netizens impressed.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"
Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much" | Image:Instagram: liveisbeautiful080808
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A man's dedication to his job as a pineapple seller has gone viral after he got a haircut that perfectly resembled the fruit.

The clip, captured from behind the seller's stall, shows him seated comfortably in a chair. While you may find it an ordinary clip of a man with his fruit stall, a closer look at his head may leave you surprised. The determined pineapple seller took a bold step to get an epic ‘pineapple hairstyle’ for himself in what looks like a strategic move to boost sales of his fruit. As displayed in the clip, the seller's unique haircut features spikes at the top of his head and a criss-cross pattern on the bottom, just like a pineapple. He even dyed his hair yellow, exactly matching the color of the fruit. Posted on Instagram, the footage was captioned, "He loves his job very much."

Advertisement

The video quickly gained traction online after being shared. People, impressed with the seller's unconventional marketing tactic, praised him for his dedication. The video has got almost 7 lakh views with 2 lakh likes.

People in the comment section praised the dedication of the man.

One user said, “If I was a customer i would buy that head actually.”

Advertisement

Another one said, “He is professional in business, attracting customers.”

A third one said, “Should be green of the hairs above.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 00:26 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Texas

6 minutes ago
Rajkumar Anand

Delhi Minister Resigns

13 minutes ago
A Texas woman found out she did not have cancer after two rounds of chemotherapy.

Texas Woman Cancer

31 minutes ago
#CongAGLScam

Setback for Congress

38 minutes ago
“I am not distracted by phone calls, messages or anything else”, PM Modi said, adding, “When I am doing something, I am 100 percent involved in that task”.

PM Modi on Leadership

40 minutes ago
Jyotika

Jyotika On Solo Films

41 minutes ago
Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Terror Threat in J&K

an hour ago
Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia

GT vs RR thriller

an hour ago
Raaj Kumar Anand

Raaj Kumar Anand

an hour ago
Rashid Khan

GT beat RR by 3 wickets

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya Love story

Janhvi Dating Shikhar

an hour ago
Yash

Yash Not In Ramayan?

an hour ago
Mickey 17

Mickey 17 Trailer

an hour ago
Romeo And Juliet posters

Racial Abuse Controversy

an hour ago
Harini Sundarajan

Tamil Actor Slams Trolls

an hour ago
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Real Weapons In BMCM

an hour ago
Bryan Johnson Shared Pictured Of His Anti Ageing Transformation

Johnson's Age Reversal

an hour ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Brian Lara slams RCB, says can never win IPL even with Virat Kohli

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. 'At this age...': Karthik gives Shahid Afridi an RKO with SAVAGE remark

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Pet Parents Found Husky Wandering With Bears While Searching Using Drone

    World7 hours ago

  4. Suryakumar Yadav lifts lid on MI's mood under Hardik when returned

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo