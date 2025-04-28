Putin Thanks North Korea's Kim Jong Un for Sending Soldiers to Russia in Kursk Region

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to assist Russia in reclaiming territory from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Putin said the North Korean forces acted with "solidarity, justice, and real camaraderie," and thanked Kim and the North Korean people personally.

North Korea Confirms Military Deployment

For the first time, North Korea officially confirmed that its soldiers had been deployed to Russia. As per Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean troops took part in combat operations aimed at liberating areas in the Kursk region, where Ukraine had launched a surprise offensive in August last year.

The announcement aligns with earlier assessments by South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, which reported that Pyongyang had sent over 10,000 troops to support Russian operations in the region.

Kim Praises Soldiers, Orders Special Honors

Kim Jong Un described the deployed soldiers as "heroes" and "representatives of the honor of the motherland," according to KCNA. He also announced plans to build a monument in Pyongyang to commemorate the "battle feats" of those who fought. In a rare admission, Kim acknowledged casualties, mentioning "tombstones of the fallen soldiers" and called for national measures to honor and support their families.

The North Korean leader justified the troop deployment under the terms of a mutual defense treaty with Russia.

Russian Generals Hail North Korean Contribution

Over the weekend, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov praised the North Korean troops, calling their role significant in the defeat of Ukrainian forces in Kursk. Russian officials have repeatedly highlighted the importance of allied support as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts.

Seoul Condemns Pyongyang’s Move

South Korea’s Defense Ministry responded sharply to North Korea’s announcement, accusing Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions. Officials in Seoul described the move as an open admission of illegal military involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

Trump Meets Zelensky Amid Ongoing Tensions

In a separate development, US President Donald Trump held a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican last Saturday. A photograph of their encounter quickly went viral online.

Following the meeting, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, questioning Russian President Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war. Trump wrote that Putin’s recent missile strikes on civilian areas raised doubts about his willingness to negotiate peace, and suggested that "banking" or "secondary sanctions" might be necessary measures to push for an end to the conflict.

Tense backdrop to Trump-Zelensky meeting