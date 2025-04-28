Putin Thanks North Korea's Kim Jong Un for Sending Soldiers to Russia in Kursk Region

Updated April 28th 2025, 15:05 IST
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to assist Russia in reclaiming territory from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region. Putin said the North Korean forces acted with "solidarity, justice, and real camaraderie," and thanked Kim and the North Korean people personally.
For the first time, North Korea officially confirmed that its soldiers had been deployed to Russia. As per Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean troops took part in combat operations aimed at liberating areas in the Kursk region, where Ukraine had launched a surprise offensive in August last year.
The announcement aligns with earlier assessments by South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, which reported that Pyongyang had sent over 10,000 troops to support Russian operations in the region.
Kim Jong Un described the deployed soldiers as "heroes" and "representatives of the honor of the motherland," according to KCNA. He also announced plans to build a monument in Pyongyang to commemorate the "battle feats" of those who fought. In a rare admission, Kim acknowledged casualties, mentioning "tombstones of the fallen soldiers" and called for national measures to honor and support their families.
The North Korean leader justified the troop deployment under the terms of a mutual defense treaty with Russia.
READ MORE: ‘Poor’, ‘Terrible’ President So Far: Donald Trump’s 100-Day Approval Rating at Historic Low | Republic World
Over the weekend, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov praised the North Korean troops, calling their role significant in the defeat of Ukrainian forces in Kursk. Russian officials have repeatedly highlighted the importance of allied support as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry responded sharply to North Korea’s announcement, accusing Pyongyang of violating UN Security Council resolutions. Officials in Seoul described the move as an open admission of illegal military involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
In a separate development, US President Donald Trump held a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican last Saturday. A photograph of their encounter quickly went viral online.
Following the meeting, Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, questioning Russian President Putin’s intentions in the ongoing war. Trump wrote that Putin’s recent missile strikes on civilian areas raised doubts about his willingness to negotiate peace, and suggested that "banking" or "secondary sanctions" might be necessary measures to push for an end to the conflict.
Saturday’s meeting marked the first direct interaction between Trump and Zelensky since their blow-up at White House meeting in February. During that earlier meeting, Trump and senior US officials had publicly scolded Zelensky for not expressing enough gratitude for American aid.
Published April 28th 2025, 15:05 IST