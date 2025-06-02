Volcanic Eruption on Italy's Mount Etna Forces Panic-Stricken Tourists to Flee | Video

Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted on June 2, sending thick plumes of smoke into the Sicilian sky.

Dramatic visuals from the site show panic-stricken tourists running to save their lives amid the dense ash clouds.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Officials have urged people to remain alert.

The volcanic eruption began overnight and intensified into a Strombolian event, characterized by explosive and intermittent bursts of lava.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) stated that the eruption was preceded by a series of tremors detected the night before.

"Over the past few hours, the activity flagged in the previous statement issued at 4.14am (3.14am BST) has carried on with strombolian explosions of growing intensity that, at the moment, are of strong intensity and nearly continuous," stated INGV.

Footage from the site captured the exact moment of the eruption, showing people running to find escape routes.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in southern Italy.