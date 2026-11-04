Voters Back Abortion Rights And Reject Donald Trump's Redistricting In State Ballot Measures

Abortion-rights advocates notched victories in several states Tuesday, and voters delivered a double dose of disapproval to President Donald Trump’s redistricting efforts as they decided 145 ballot questions in more than three dozen states.

The ballot measures provided a political undercard for a high-profile midterm election in which Democrats took control of Congress and gained power in state legislatures and gubernatorial offices.

Some measures put Trump’s priorities to a public test by gauging support for his attempts to redraw congressional districts, limit transgender athletes in sports and strengthen voter identification requirements.

Abortion Rights Prevail In Three States

Voters defeated a proposed amendment to Missouri’s constitution that would have reimposed restrictions on most abortions. The vote Tuesday essentially reaffirmed voters' decision from two years ago, when they became the first in the nation to undo an existing abortion ban by approving an abortion-rights amendment.

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The Republican-led Legislature then referred a new, less restrictive version of an abortion ban to this year’s ballot. The measure would have allowed abortions only for medical emergencies and fetal anomalies, or in cases of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy. It also would have amended the constitution to prohibit certain medical procedures for transgender minors.

Abortion-rights advocates, led by national progressive groups, heavily outspent abortion foes in a successful campaign to defeat the Missouri ballot measure.

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In Virginia, a voter-approved measure creates a “ fundamental right to reproductive freedom ” in the state constitution, ensuring that abortions can occur during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. The amendment also creates a right to contraception and fertility care, among other things.

An amendment approved in Nevada creates a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, which is generally considered after 21 weeks of pregnancy. The amendment won initial voter approval in 2024 but needed a second vote this year to add it to the constitution.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a nationwide right to abortion in 2022, voters in more than one-fifth of the states have passed ballot measures protecting abortion rights.

But voters in Republican-leaning Idaho on Tuesday defeated a ballot measure that would have created abortion rights in state law. Current Idaho law bans abortions unless necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman, or during the first trimester of pregnancy in cases where rape or incest has been reported to law enforcement.

Abortion-rights measures failed two years ago in Florida and South Dakota.

Donald Trump Redistricting Efforts Rejected By Voters

Nine states are using new congressional districts in the midterm elections after a rare spate of mid-decade redistricting encouraged by Trump.

In Missouri, Republican lawmakers last year adopted new House districts designed to help the GOP win an additional seat in the Kansas City area. Opponents then gathered petition signatures to put the map to a public vote.

The new districts were used in the August primary. But courts subsequently ruled they could not be used again unless first approved by voters in a November referendum. Voters put an end to the new map by rejecting the redistricting legislation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, voters in Democratic-led Maryland approved a constitutional amendment that could pave the way for new congressional districts in the 2028 election. Democratic proponents, backed by former President Barack Obama, had urged a “yes” vote as a way to “stop Trump.”

Some Democrats also want to redistrict in Colorado. But a citizen initiative on the ballot would prohibit any potential 2028 redistricting from favoring one political party and require approval from both an independent commission and the state Supreme Court.

Florida Voters Approve Major Property Tax Break

An amendment passed Tuesday could wipe away a significant amount of taxes for Florida homeowners — and leave local governments scrambling for revenue.

The Florida amendment was one of the nation’s most notable property tax proposals in a year when numerous politicians proposed ways to provide tax relief to residents burdened by high costs.

Florida currently exempts the first $50,000 of the value of a person’s permanent residence from many property taxes. That exemption will triple next year for non-school taxes and rise to $250,000 in 2028.

The measure was referred to the ballot during a special legislative session called by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Some local officials warn it could lead to cuts to police and fire departments, public libraries and parks.

Transgender Restrictions Pass In Some States

Nebraska voters approved an amendment to add existing transgender medical restrictions to the state constitution. And in Arizona, voters passed a measure that extends public school sports restrictions to private schools.

Voters in Colorado and Washington also were considering measures restricting transgender athletes or medical procedures. That comes as Trump’s administration has been pushing for restrictions impacting transgender people, especially youth.

Most Republican-led states already bar transgender women and girls from female school sports teams. In the Democratic-led states of Colorado and Washington, the measures were placed on the ballot by citizen initiatives. A second ballot question in Colorado would ban some transgender medical treatments for minors.

California And Colorado Reject New Voter ID Mandate

Though Trump’s push for nationwide voter ID mandates remains stalled in Congress, citizen activists bypassed Democratic-led state legislatures to place new voter ID requirements on the ballot in California, Colorado and Nevada.

Opponents in California successfully campaigned against the amendment by linking it to Trump. The defeated California measure would have required a government-issued ID to vote in person or the last four digits of that identification number to vote by mail. The vast majority of California’s ballots are cast by mail.

Colorado voters also defeated a measure that would have required people voting by mail to include the last four digits of a government-issued identification number.

In Ohio and North Carolina, Republican-led legislatures referred measures to the ballot enhancing existing voter ID requirements by placing them in the state constitution. The measures passed in both states. A voter ID amendment also passed in Nevada.

Voters Say ‘no’ To Higher Thresholds For Ballot Measures

North Dakota and South Dakota voters defeated ballot measures that would have made it harder to amend the state constitutions by requiring 60% approval from voters instead of a simple majority. And Utah voters defeated a measure that would have required a 60% threshold to pass citizen initiatives that raise taxes.

Meanwhile, Missouri voters passed an amendment that would make it harder for lawmakers to change voter-approved citizen initiatives by requiring revisions to get an 80% vote in the state House and Senate.

Citizen Voting Measures Keep Racking Up Wins

Voters in Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota and West Virginia approved constitutional amendments reinforcing current election practices limiting voting to U.S. citizens. In Alaska, voters approved a citizen voting ballot question as state law.

Critics argue the measures are largely symbolic and unnecessary, because voting by noncitizens is rare and already forbidden in federal elections. But noncitizens are allowed to vote in some local elections in California, Maryland, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

Prior to this election, at least 15 states already had adopted similar measures over the past decade, including all eight states where they appeared on the ballot in 2024 and in Texas last year.

Arizona Measure Limits Traffic Cameras

Voters in Arizona passed a ballot measure limiting the use of traffic cameras to catch drivers speeding or running red lights. The Republican-led Legislature referred the measure to voters after Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a ban on the cameras.

Hobbs said the cameras enhance roadway safety, but opponents contend they infringe on people’s privacy and point to instances of misuse by certain law enforcement officers.

The proposal would bar new contracts for traffic camera systems starting in 2027 and require local governments to hold elections on whether to continue existing systems.