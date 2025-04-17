Voters Back Trump’s Immigration Stance but Reject Tariff Strategy, Polls Reveal

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive economic moves, particularly his tariffs, are drawing increased skepticism from voters—even as his tough stance on immigration continues to enjoy public support, several new polls reveal.

Tariffs Losing Favor Among Americans

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll, 72% of registered voters believe Trump's tariffs are likely to harm the U.S. economy in the short term. This concern crosses party lines, with nearly all Democrats (97%), a large majority of independents (77%), and even 44% of Republicans expressing doubts about the economic impact of tariffs.

More than half of respondents (53%) also fear long-term economic damage due to the tariffs. These findings align with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that the trade policies could accelerate inflation and hinder growth.

The top concern among Americans? Rising prices. The Quinnipiac survey showed that food and consumer goods costs are what worry voters most—despite Trump campaigning on promises to lower everyday expenses.

Immigration Policy Gains Ground

While voters are growing wary of Trump’s trade tactics, immigration is proving to be one of his stronger issues heading into the next election cycle. A survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that roughly half of U.S. adults support the president’s immigration policies.

That’s significantly higher than the public's overall approval of Trump’s job performance—only about 4 in 10 adults are satisfied with how he is handling the presidency, according to the same survey. Still, the numbers suggest broad support for Trump’s crackdown on undocumented immigration and deportation drives.

Younger Voters Turning Away

Trump’s approval among young voters has taken a sharp dive. A YouGov/Economist poll reports that his favorability has dropped from a net +5 at the start of his presidency to a striking -29 now.

A Mixed Bag?

The data highlights a complicated political picture for the president. While immigration remains a winning issue, his economic policies—particularly the tariffs—appear to be hurting his standing with voters.