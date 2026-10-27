Voting Begins In Israel Elections; Eisenkot Invokes October 7 Massacre To Ask For Votes, Netanyahu Projects Strong-Man Image

Jerusalem: Polls have opened across Israel as the nation's 7,331,981 voters head to the ballot box to cast their votes; voting ends Tuesday night at 10 pm local time. Ahead of the polls, former IDF Chief of Staff and principal rival of incumbent Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday invoked imagery of the October 7 2023 Hamas massacre as he asked voters to come out and vote for his Yashar party.

"06:29 Remember this hour when you go to vote. Today we have an opportunity to put a slip in the ballot box, to replace the government of October 7th and the shirking, and to set Israel on a new and better path. To be worthy. I am committed," he posted on X just ahead of the polls."

The opposition bloc led by Eisenkot is pushing on the issues of accountability for October 7, and demanding an independent commission of inquiry. Eisenkot himself is characterised as a security hawk and his campaign is centred around calling Netanyahu dangerous for Israel's security.

"Benjamin Netanyahu will conclude his role immediately following the election results that will take place tomorrow and the establishment of the next government, which will be carried out expeditiously. We will ensure that this is how it will be. The people of Israel will elect a prime minister whose considerations will always be for the good of Israel, who will never act out of political interests at the expense of Israel's security and the fighters of the IDF," Eisenkot posted in his final message ahead of Tuesday's poll.

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Yisrael Beytenu party's Avigdor Liberman's message also echoes the same, saying that a vote against Netanyahu is a vote for a stronger State of Israel.

Posting a picture with his grandson on polling eve, Liberman said, "If we all go out to vote, my sweet-hearted grandson will wake up in a country that chose for everyone to serve in the army or civilian service, for everyone to bear the burden and for everyone to be equal before the law! A country that will allow civil marriages, where all its children will study core curricula, a country of "live and let live" and not of coercion! My dear grandson will grow up in a thriving, Zionist, sane, and strong State of Israel. This is my commitment. To fulfil it, I need you at the polling station! For Lev, and for all our children and grandchildren, everyone floods the polling stations to vote."

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Democrats party's Yair Golan is also calling for change, harping on the fact that Netanyahu's government has so far resisted the formation of the independent commission to probe the October 7 attack.

"Only a true vote will ensure both Netanyahu's replacement and the replacement of his path. Only a big Democratic bloc will guarantee that we replace the prime minister and that there will truly be a government of change. Netanyahu’s government has resisted establishing such a commission — saying a politically appointed commission should be formed instead — while the prime minister has declined to accept personal responsibility for the failures on his watch," he said on Polling eve.

Netanyahu is playing to his strength characterising his rivals as a left-leaning bloc which could have to rely on support of the Arab parties to form a government, something that voters don't want.

"Israel's enemies only want us to lose - because then a dangerous left-wing government of Eisenkot and Lieberman, with Yair Golan and the Arab parties, will rise here. The way to stop them is to go out and vote only Likud," Netanyahu posted in a late night message on Monday.

After the votes are tallied on Tuesday, President Isaac Herzog will consult the leaders of the elected parties before tasking the lawmaker he believes has the best chance of forming a government. That candidate will have 28 days to cobble together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension. If those efforts fail, a second party leader may be given 28 days (without an extension) to try, and if that attempt falls short, a majority of 61 MKs can request that the president assign the task to a particular lawmaker within a further 21-day period. (ANI)