Washington DC: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a reward of up to USD 1 million for information leading to the arrest of fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar. Singh is wanted for his alleged role in leading a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in violent criminal activities across the United States and Canada, according to an FBI notice.

The bureau has placed Singh on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly heading the North American operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG), which is accused of involvement in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, human smuggling and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy said Singh was included on the list because of his alleged involvement in violent crimes and the threat he poses to public safety. "Satinderjeet Singh was added to the FBI's notorious Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list based on his propensity for violence and the various crimes for which he's been charged," Grandy said.

According to the notice, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh on July 1 by the US District Court in Los Angeles. He faces charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce through extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.

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The FBI alleged that Singh, a childhood associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, managed the group's operations across the US and Canada, directing targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, assaults, extortion and drug trafficking activities. The notice stated that the Bishnoi OCG is headquartered in India and has thousands of members and associates across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.

Several alleged associates of Singh were arrested during Operation Hard Ball, a years-long federal investigation into organised crime syndicates involved in racketeering, targeted killings, extortion and international narcotics trafficking. The FBI has described Singh as armed and dangerous and warned the public against approaching him.

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