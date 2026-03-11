War-Hit Tehran Records Better Air Quality Than New Delhi Despite Black Rain, WHO Alert | Image: Republic

New Delhi: As the ongoing war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States enters Day 12, air quality data has revealed that war-hit Tehran is currently breathing cleaner air than India’s capital, New Delhi.

Despite missile strikes on fuel depots and reports of "black rain" in parts of Tehran, the Iranian capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) has largely remained in the good to moderate range in recent days.

Real-time data shows Tehran's AQI hovering around 60, placing it in the moderate category, while several other Iranian cities such as Hamadan (49), Karaj (56), Mashhad (54), Tabriz (58), and Shiraz (28) fall within the good air quality band at the time of writing this report.

The cleaner air levels come even as the rare environmental phenol infrastructure and fuel storage sites in Iran have been targeted during the conflict, raising fears of environmental pollution.

Delhi’s air remains poorer

In contrast, New Delhi recorded an AQI of around 108, which falls in the ‘poor’ category, indicating significantly higher pollution levels than Tehran.

Data also shows PM2.5 levels around 38 µg/m³ and PM10 around 50 µg/m³, pollutants known to affect respiratory health.

Across India’s major cities, several recorded moderate to poor air quality levels:

Mumbai: AQI 165

Kolkata: AQI 159

Hyderabad: AQI 111

Chennai: AQI 98

Pune: AQI 102

The contrast highlights the persistent pollution challenges in India’s urban centres.

The difference in air quality is notable because Tehran has faced recent bombardments and oil fires linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, events that typically worsen air pollution through smoke and toxic emissions.

However, monitoring data shows that Tehran’s pollution levels remain significantly lower than those in New Delhi, even amid these wartime conditions. Studies indicate that Delhi frequently experiences elevated pollution levels due to factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, and seasonal atmospheric conditions.