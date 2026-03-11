'Black Rain' in Iran: WHO Warns of Toxic Air, Health Hazards After Israel Strikes Tehran's Oil Storage Facilities

What Is ‘Black Rain’? The Rare Toxic Rainfall Explained | Image: Reuters

An environmental phenomenon known as “black rain” has been reported in parts of Iran, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts following recent strikes on oil facilities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a public health warning, saying the toxic compounds released into the air after the attacks could pose serious respiratory risks.

What is Black Rain?

Black rain refers to the rainwater contaminated with dark particles such as ash, soot, and other pollutants. These particles are typically produced during large explosions, industrial fires, volcanic eruptions, wildfires, or nuclear fallout.

When these pollutants rise into the atmosphere and mix with moisture, they can return to the ground in the form of dark-coloured rain.

WHO Warns of Toxic Air After Refinery Strikes

According to the WHO, multiple reports of oil-laden rain have been received in Iran this week.

The phenomenon emerged after oil facilities and fuel depots were struck during the escalating conflict in the region.

Tehran was engulfed in thick black smoke after an oil refinery was hit, worsening air pollution across the city.

This comes after the United States and Israel reportedly bombed fuel depots in Tehran on March 8, leading to massive fires and the release of dark plumes of smoke across the capital

The pollution spread through the atmosphere, contaminating the air for millions of people across multiple countries.

Potential Health Risks

Health experts warn that the toxic smoke released from burning oil facilities contains harmful substances such as hydrocarbons, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen compounds.

According to scientists, exposure to these particles through inhalation or skin contact may cause headaches, skin and eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. Long-term exposure to some of these compounds may also increase the risk of certain cancers.

The WHO supported advisory measures urging people to remain indoors during periods of heavy pollution.

Some meteorological experts reportedly have raised concerns that the toxic cloud could travel toward parts of Northeast Asia, potentially affecting several countries, including India.

These concerns emerged as a new Western Disturbance is expected to reach the upper Himalayan region around March 9, potentially bringing cloudy conditions to Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

Black Rain in History

Although rare, black rain has been recorded in several historical incidents.

One of the most well-known examples occurred after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, when ash, debris, and radioactive particles fell as dark rain across large areas, leading to radiation-related illnesses among those exposed.

Another instance was reported during the 1991 Gulf War, when hundreds of oil wells were set on fire in Kuwait, sending massive smoke plumes into the atmosphere and causing oil-contaminated rainfall in nearby regions.