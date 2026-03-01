'War Of Aggression': North Korean Condemns US-Israel Airstrikes On Iran

North Korea's foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement that Israel's attacks on Iran and the U.S. military operation were "illegal aggression" and a violation of national sovereignty, state media Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.

The U.S. military operation against Iran was "within the range of expectations," the spokesperson said, calling it an inevitable outcome given the "hegemonic and gangster-like" nature of the United States.

The "war of aggression" by the United States and Israel is unacceptable under any circumstances, the statement said.

Regional countries and others with shared interests should take responsibility for restoring peace and stability in the Middle East, it added.

Israel's military said on Sunday it had launched a broad wave of strikes in the heart of Tehran after its air force carried out a large-scale operation that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, raising fears of widespread instability in the Middle East.