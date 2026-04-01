'Warthog' Arrival at RAF Lakenheath Fuels U.S. Ground Invasion Speculations, Iran Says, 'We Are Waiting'

A fleet of 12 U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft arrived at RAF Lakenheath this week, a move that has sparked intense speculation regarding the next phase of Operation Epic Fury. The arrival of the "Warthogs" marks a significant reinforcement of American airpower as they transit toward the Middle East.

While official statements maintain the aircraft are deploying to support existing maritime and strike missions, the specific nature of the A-10 has led some analysts to suggest a potential shift toward ground operations. The A-10 is a platform uniquely designed for close air support, built around a 30mm Gatling cannon intended to neutralize tanks and armored vehicles. It is widely recognized for its primary role in protecting ground troops with a specialized arsenal of rockets, missiles, and bombs.

Military observers note that the doubling of the A-10 fleet in the region coincides with a broader buildup of U.S. forces. However, the Pentagon has not confirmed any plans for a land-based escalation, and the aircraft have recently been utilized for maritime interdiction and striking militia targets. For now, the prospect of a ground invasion remains a subject of high-level speculation as the aircraft continue their journey to the Central Command area of responsibility.

Iran’s response to US ground invasion speculations

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On the other side, Iran has issued warnings after the intense speculation suggesting a possible ground invasion by the US forces.

In a video recently released by Press TV, the Iranian army featured its special forces units alongside a direct warning to American troops. The 59-second production showcases a fast-paced montage of commandos set to a dramatic soundtrack, culminating in the provocative message: “Come close, we are waiting for you.”