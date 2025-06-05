Dreaming of Harvard? Trump’s Visa Crackdown Just Raised the Bar for Foreign Students

If you are a recent graduate dreaming of studying at Harvard University, there is an important development you should know about. A new proclamation signed by former US President Donald Trump could make it more difficult for international students to enter the United States. The policy aims to restrict foreign student visas, which could directly impact those planning to enroll at Harvard.

Proclamation Targets Harvard International Students

The White House announced that President Trump has signed a proclamation temporarily suspending international student visas for new students at Harvard University. This includes most nonimmigrant visas commonly used by international students, such as F, M, and J visas. These visas are essential for studying or participating in academic exchange programs in the US.

In addition, the proclamation directs the US Secretary of State to consider revoking visas for current Harvard students who fall under certain security-related criteria. The move is part of a broader effort to tighten immigration controls related to academic institutions.

National Security Concerns Behind the Policy

The Trump administration claims that Harvard has allowed individuals with anti-American views to disrupt academic life on campus, particularly during protests related to the Israel-Gaza conflict in the 2023–2024 academic year. Officials argue that such actions pose a national security risk. The government had earlier attempted to revoke Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, which enables the university to host international students. However, that attempt was temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

'We’ll Protect Our International Students!', Harvard Responds

This new order brings uncertainty to Harvard’s ability to enroll international students, who make up nearly 27% of its student population. Despite the legal and political challenges, Harvard University has confirmed that it is still accepting applications from students around the world, including from India.

A university spokesperson stated that Harvard remains committed to protecting its international students and ensuring they have access to education. The university has also taken legal action to challenge the federal government’s decisions, calling them unconstitutional and harmful to academic freedom.

Application Dates for International Students

Students who wish to apply to Harvard should take note of the following application dates:

Common Application opens on August 1

Coalition Application opens on August 15

Transfer applications open on September 1

Harvard does not give preference to any particular application platform. All applications are reviewed equally by the admissions committee.

What Should Students Do Next?