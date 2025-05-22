Was Jill Biden Aware of Joe Biden’s Cancer? Elder Abuse Allegations Spark Online Storm

Washington: Elder Abuse Allegations Against Jill Biden After Claims She Knew About Joe Biden’s Health Issues But Still Backed His Candidacy

Calls are growing online for “elder abuse” charges against former US First Lady Jill Biden after a claim surfaced that she knew about President Joe Biden’s reported health problems but still supported his decision to run for a second term.

Leo Terrell, a senior US Department of Justice official, raised serious questions on social media, saying Jill Biden should be held responsible if she knowingly allowed her husband, who is allegedly suffering from aggressive prostate cancer, to continue in politics despite his declining condition.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Terrell wrote, “Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??” while responding to a post accusing Jill Biden of keeping quiet about her husband’s medical issues during the election campaign.

In another post, Terrell added, “She knew. She let it happen. This is elder abuse and it must be addressed seriously.”

However, so far, there is no confirmation that the US Department of Justice is investigating or considering any charges.