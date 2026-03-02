Was Netanyahu's Office Targeted By Iran? Here's What Israel Defense Forces Said | Image: AP/File

Tehran: The Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office was targeted in "surprise missile attacks" on Monday. However, as per several sources, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later clarified that all incoming attacks were intercepted.

The IRGC said that the attack was also aimed at the location of the Israeli Air Force commander.

"The office of the criminal Israeli PM, Netanyahu and the location of the regime’s Air Force commander were struck in targeted and surprise attacks by Kheybar Shekan ballistic missiles during the 10th wave," the IRGC had said in a statement on Telegram.

The attacks come amid the escalating Israel‑Iran conflict, which sparked off after a joint US–Israeli operation killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran, in retaliation, launched missiles and drones at several Israeli cities and US bases across the Gulf.

Earlier on Monday, several new explosions were heard above Jerusalem, after the Israeli military said it had detected fresh missiles launched from Iran.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said.

Iran has fired missiles at Israel and Arab states, while Hezbollah has launched attacks from Lebanon. The United States continues to target Iranian infrastructure, raising fears of a wider regional conflict with global consequences.

Meanwhile Iran’s ambassador Reza Najafi has accused Washington and Tel Aviv of targeting “peaceful, safeguarded nuclear facilities.”

The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi voiced deep concern over the escalating conflict, warning that a radiological release “with serious consequences” cannot be ruled out.