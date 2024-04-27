Updated April 27th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Washington DC Nightclub Shooting: Suspect in Custody After 5 People Were Shot

Five people were shot late Friday night outside a nightclub in Washington DC.

Washington DC: Five people were shot late Friday outside a nightclub in the US capital, police said. The shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington. Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said officers were called after a dispute started inside the nightclub and “spilled into the street.” The five people who were shot had non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Police arrested a suspect nearby and recovered a firearm, Kyle said. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the suspect or what prompted the dispute.

The District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp increase in violent crime , which rose 39% in 2023. That was largely fueled by a 35% jump in homicides while carjackings nearly doubled.

