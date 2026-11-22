The governor of Washington state denounced federal immigration authorities on Saturday for arresting two people on a ​jetway at a Seattle-area airport.

The incident involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers occurred ‌around 8 a.m. PST (1600 GMT) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as people boarded an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles. ICE officers conducted an operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, who overstayed his visa, the agency ​said in a statement.

The officers also arrested a second individual, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, who ​threw hot coffee at them, ICE said in a post on social ⁠media. Mejia had also overstayed her visa, ICE said, adding that she would be charged ​with assaulting a federal officer.

Reuters was not able to identify lawyers for Mendoza or Mejia.

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"ICE is ​completely and totally out of control and today we are confronted with yet more evidence of this," said Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, at a news conference on Saturday.

Video of the incident circulated on social media and ​news outlets is "horrific" and "chilling," Ferguson said, adding that he told Alaska Airlines representatives that “they need ​to call on ICE to get out of our airports."

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The governor said he would make the same request ‌of ⁠every other airline that flies out of Sea-Tac airport.

Alaska Airlines said it is "concerned" by the federal action.

"Alaska Airlines was not provided advance notice of the enforcement action and we are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred," the company said in a statement.

April Sims, president of ​the Washington State Labor ​Council, AFL-CIO, called the ⁠ICE arrest a "smash-and-grab" action that injected fear and chaos during a delicate time for air travel.

"Just days after our nation experienced widespread disruptions to ​air travel and flights being grounded, federal agents chose to carry out ​this operation ⁠at one of our busiest airports, during one the busiest travel weeks of the year," Sims said in a statement sent by the union, which includes local chapters representing flight attendants and ground ⁠crew at ​Sea-Tac airport.