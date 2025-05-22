com score card
Updated May 22nd 2025, 13:45 IST

Washington Jewish Museum Shooting: Suspect Elias Rodriguez Pretended to be Witness, Told Cops He 'Did it for Gaza'

Elias Rodriguez has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that killed two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday in Washington, DC. The 30-year-old from Chicago, Illinois, pretended to be a witness, eyewitnesses confirmed.

Reported by: Ayushi Goswami
2 Israel Embassy Staff Killed in Washington, Suspect Shouted 'Free Palestine'
2 Israel Embassy Staff Killed in Washington, Suspect Shouted 'Free Palestine' | Image: X

Police in Washington, DC, has identified Elias Rodriguez as the suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (local time). The 30-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and had no previous contact with law enforcement, authorities have confirmed.

Suspect Pretended to be a Witness, Waited for Police

As per the emerging details, Rodriguez was seen pacing back and forth before approaching a group of four and opening fire with a handgun. Eyewitnesses reported the suspect even “pretended to be a witness” and waited for the police to arrive at the scene for over 10 minutes. 

According to an eyewitness, Rodriguez came running into the museum moments after the incident. Security guards offered him water to calm him down. His erratic behaviour suggested he had witnessed the shooting. Rodriguez was reportedly looking so shaken by the incident that he seemed harmless to the people around him. 

Suspect Told Police He “Did it for Gaza”

 The eyewitness further added the suspect was the one who asked security to ring the police. 

Once the police arrived, Rodriguez claimed responsibility for the horrific killings, saying he “did it for Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine, Free Palestine!”

While US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have linked the shooting to “antisemitism” and “terrorism,” the investigation into the motive is underway. Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces are currently interrogating the suspect.

Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Shooting

The shooting incident near the Capital Jewish Museum, an FBI field office and the US attorney's office killed a man and a woman, who were members of the Israeli embassy in Washington. They are believed to be a young couple who was about to be engaged. 

Spokesperson for the Israeli embassy, Tal Naim Cohen, said victims were leaving an event and were at a “close range” when the suspect opened fire at a group of people outside the museum. The Israeli embassy is now in touch with the local authorities in the US. 

Published May 22nd 2025, 12:27 IST