Washington Jewish Museum Shooting: Suspect Elias Rodriguez Pretended to be Witness, Told Cops He 'Did it for Gaza'

Police in Washington, DC, has identified Elias Rodriguez as the suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (local time). The 30-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois, and had no previous contact with law enforcement, authorities have confirmed.

Suspect Pretended to be a Witness, Waited for Police

As per the emerging details, Rodriguez was seen pacing back and forth before approaching a group of four and opening fire with a handgun. Eyewitnesses reported the suspect even “pretended to be a witness” and waited for the police to arrive at the scene for over 10 minutes.

According to an eyewitness, Rodriguez came running into the museum moments after the incident. Security guards offered him water to calm him down. His erratic behaviour suggested he had witnessed the shooting. Rodriguez was reportedly looking so shaken by the incident that he seemed harmless to the people around him.

Suspect Told Police He “Did it for Gaza”

The eyewitness further added the suspect was the one who asked security to ring the police.

Once the police arrived, Rodriguez claimed responsibility for the horrific killings, saying he “did it for Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine, Free Palestine!”

While US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have linked the shooting to “antisemitism” and “terrorism,” the investigation into the motive is underway. Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces are currently interrogating the suspect.

Two Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Shooting

The shooting incident near the Capital Jewish Museum, an FBI field office and the US attorney's office killed a man and a woman, who were members of the Israeli embassy in Washington. They are believed to be a young couple who was about to be engaged.