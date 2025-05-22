Washington Jewish Museum Shooting: Victims Were a Couple, About to Be Engaged Soon | Image: X

A young Israeli couple who were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday were planning to get engaged soon, according to the Israeli ambassador to the United States.

Couple Was Planning Engagement in Jerusalem

Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter confirmed that the victims a man and a woman in their twenties were in a relationship and had plans to get engaged next week during a visit to Jerusalem.

According to the ambassador, the young man had even purchased an engagement ring earlier this week.

Suspect Shouted pro-Palestinian Slogans

The couple was leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when a man approached a small group and suddenly opened fire. Both victims were declared dead on the spot, said Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith during a news conference.

Witnesses told police that the shooter shouted “Free Palestine, Free Palestine” after being caught. He allegedly tried to pose as a bystander immediately after the shooting but was quickly apprehended by security forces.

Authorities say the suspect continued to yell slogans even after being caught, and they are now investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was near the scene along with former judge Jeanine Pirro, confirmed that the case will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office in Washington. While the suspect's identity and background have not yet been disclosed, federal authorities have taken over the case.