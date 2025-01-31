'Disaster Waiting to Happen': Retd. Pilot Calls Air Space Complex and Congested After Washington Plane Crash

Washington: The horrific crash between an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter in mid-air near the Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington is being called the deadliest, most horrific plane crash in the recent history of the United States with no survivors. A retired pilot, calling the air space complex and congested, has called this crash a ‘disaster waiting to happen’.

The airspace around Washington, D.C., is congested and complex — a combination aviation experts have long worried could lead to catastrophe. Those fears materialized Wednesday night when an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter, taking the lives of 67 people, including three soldiers and more than a dozen figure skaters.

Even in peak flying conditions, experts said, the airspace around Reagan Washington National Airport can challenge the most experienced pilots, who must navigate hundreds of other commercial planes, military aircraft and restricted areas around sensitive sites.

“This was a disaster waiting to happen,” said Ross Aimer, a retired United Airlines captain and chief executive officer of Aero Consulting Experts. “Those of us who have been around a long time have been yelling into a vacuum that something like this would happen because our systems are stretched to extremes."

A collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C, killed 67 people, including more than a dozen figure skaters. The plane was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash late Wednesday. Three soldiers were on board the helicopter.

In a somber news briefing from the White House Briefing Room on Thursday, President Donald Trump confirmed that there were no survivors from the tragic mid-air collision. Starting the briefing, President Trump requested a moment of silence for the victims and their families, visibly bowing his head in respect. “I’d like to request a moment of silence for the victims and their families,” he stated, marking the gravity of the situation.

“Sadly, there are no survivors,” Trump announced, speaking to the American people during what he described as an “hour of anguish.” He detailed that the focus of operations had shifted from rescue to recovery. “The work has now shifted to a recovery mission,” he reiterated, emphasizing the shift in response strategy. “This is really shaking a lot of people, including people very sadly, from other nations, who are on the flight for the family members back in Wichita, Kansas, here in Washington, DC, and throughout the United States and in Russia, we have a Russia contingent, some very talented people. Unfortunately, were on that plane,” Trump said.