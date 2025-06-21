Watch: 1,000-year-old Mummy of Boy Aged 10–15 Discovered by Gas Workers in Peru During Excavation

A thousand-year-old mummy was discovered by gas workers while they were installing pipes in Lima, Peru.

The find provides evidence of a pre-Hispanic tomb, as workers uncovered the trunk of a huarango tree, traditionally used as a tomb marker, at a depth of 50 centimeters (20 inches), archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde, scientific coordinator at the Calidda gas company, told reporters.

The mummy, believed to be a boy aged between 10 and 15, was found at a depth of 1.2 meters, Bahamonde said.

A video shared by the AFP news agency showed the mummy in a seated position at the site.

The footage also revealed several ceramic objects, including plates and jugs, placed next to the mummy.

The tomb and the artifacts are attributed to the pre-Inca Chancay culture, which inhabited the Lima region between the 11th and 15th centuries.