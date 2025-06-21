Watch: How Indian Navy Celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 Onboard INS Vikramaditya

The Indian Navy marked International Yoga Day 2025 by conducting a special yoga session onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, aligning with this year’s global theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

A video shared by the Navy showed personnel performing various yoga asanas on the ship's deck. From the footage, it's evident that a large number of naval personnel participated, demonstrating their ability to perform many different challenging poses with precision and discipline. The video also showed one instructor leading the session while others followed in unison.

As India celebrates the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025, the Tri-Services of the Indian Armed Forces came together to conduct yoga sessions across the country, commemorating the occasion with unity and enthusiasm.

Earlier, the Western Naval Command shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that yoga camps were set up in naval areas across Mumbai, Karnataka, Goa, and Gujarat, all following a common yoga protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush.

"Over 7,000 naval personnel, defence civilians, and their families enthusiastically participated in the endeavour to harness peace of mind and achieve overall holistic wellness," the Navy stated.

This year, the Indian Navy also organized yoga sessions at international ports including Mauritius, Malaysia, and Muscat, engaging both the Indian diaspora and local participants in promoting global wellness.

PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in performing yoga from the coastline of Visakhapatnam. Around 10,000 personnel from the Eastern Naval Command, along with their families, participated in a grand morning yoga session held aboard Indian Navy ships and along the Vizag coastline.

The prime minister was also joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

More than 300,000 individuals joined the Prime Minister for the mass yoga session in the coastal city.

During the session, PM Modi described yoga as a timeless gift that "transcends all boundaries" and unites humanity through "health and harmony."