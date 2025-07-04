Gas Station Explosion in Rome Injures At Least 20, Including Police and Firefighter: : Video Surfaces

Rome: In a tragic early morning incident on Friday, a gas station in southeastern Rome exploded, injuring at least 20 people including several police officers, a firefighter, and an emergency responder, according to local authorities and rescue officials.

The Rome Fire Brigade reported that the explosion occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. (local time) during a routine refuelling operation, and was likely triggered by a technical malfunction. The initial blast was followed by a series of secondary explosions, sending a plume of dark smoke and fire into the sky, visible from various parts of the city.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed that first responders were already at the scene investigating a suspected gas leak when the explosions took place.

“There were a few chain explosions after the first one… All the policemen injured suffered burns, but they are not in danger of life,” a spokesperson for the Roman police said.

Among the injured were eight police officers, a firefighter, and other emergency personnel. Five civilians were hospitalized with minor burns and injuries from shattered glass, but officials said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple blasts in quick succession, with the impact damaging nearby buildings and sparking fires that spread to a law enforcement storage facility located behind the station.

Emergency teams have sealed off the area and are continuing to battle fires, an effort made more difficult by the ongoing heatwave affecting Rome. Authorities are also searching surrounding buildings for any additional victims who may be injured or trapped.