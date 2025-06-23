Watch: ISIS Suicide Bomber Opens Fire, Then Detonates Inside Syrian Church; 22 Dead in Horror Massacre

In a horrifying act of terror, a suicide bomber affiliated with ISIS stormed into a Greek Orthodox church near Damascus on Sunday, opened fire on worshippers, and then detonated an explosive vest killing at least 22 people and injuring more than 60, according to Syrian state media and the country’s health ministry.

The brutal attack occurred during Divine Liturgy at Mar Elias Church in Dweil’a, on the outskirts of the capital. Disturbing video footage from inside the church shows shattered pews, bodies sprawled across the floor, and blood smeared across walls and broken glass capturing the moment worship turned into tragedy.

According to Syria’s Ministry of Interior, the attacker first fired at the congregation before triggering his suicide vest. Witnesses described screams echoing through the sanctuary as panic gripped the faithful.

“The treacherous hand of evil struck today,” the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch said in a statement, calling the victims “martyrs” and vowing that such terror will not break their faith.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Syrian authorities say preliminary investigations point to ISIS, suggesting the terror group is attempting a deadly resurgence in areas long considered under control. If confirmed, this marks ISIS’s deadliest attack on a Christian site in Syria in years.

Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine Al-Baba called the massacre an attempt to “destabilize Syria and ignite sectarian fears,” blaming both ISIS and remnants of the ousted Assad regime.

The attack drew widespread international condemnation, including from the United Nations, United States, European Union, and regional powers such as Turkey, Jordan, and the UAE. The UN’s Special Envoy for Syria labeled it a “heinous crime” and called on all sides to reject extremism and violence.

Emergency crews, including Syria’s White Helmets, rushed to the site to transport the wounded and secure the church. Among the injured were reportedly women and children, with hospitals overwhelmed as survivors fought for their lives.