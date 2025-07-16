Watch: Major Fire Erupts on Tomorrowland Main Stage a Day Before Festival in Belgium

Boom: A massive fire erupted on the main stage of Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most iconic electronic music festivals, just a day before it was scheduled to welcome hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe.

The incident occurred at the festival grounds in Boom, Belgium, during final preparations for the event's highly anticipated kickoff. Images and videos circulating on social media show dense plumes of smoke rising from the stage area, which appears to have sustained significant structural damage.

While the full extent of the damage is yet to be confirmed, the visuals have raised concerns over whether the festival will proceed as planned.

Fortunately, no attendees were present when the fire broke out. However, nearly 1,000 staff members were working on-site at the time, preparing the venue for Friday’s opening.

Authorities have yet to confirm the cause of the fire or whether any injuries occurred. An official statement from the organisers or local authorities is still awaited.

What Is Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland is globally celebrated for its immersive stage designs, world-class electronic music acts, and multicultural atmosphere. Held annually in Boom, Belgium, the festival draws close to 400,000 attendees across two weekends. The 2025 edition is slated for July 18–20 and July 25–27.

The lineup this year includes EDM heavyweights such as Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, and Swedish House Mafia, alongside top-tier performers like Charlotte De Witte, Amelie Lens, Alok, Hardwell, and Nicky Romero. Fans are also looking forward to special back-to-back DJ sets and the return of the festival’s signature Symphony of Unity orchestral performance.

As organizers race against time to assess and potentially restore the main stage, uncertainty looms over whether the first weekend will proceed as scheduled. Festivalgoers and industry insiders alike now await updates on the event’s status.