Watch: Stunning Video Of PM Modi Receiving Unique 114-horse Ceremonial Welcome At Brazil’s Alvorada Palace In Brasília

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a State Visit to Brazil following his participation in the BRICS Summit, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília on Tuesday.

A video that has surfaced online shows the Prime Minister receiving a unique 114-horse ceremonial welcome at the palace.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva shared a warm hug as the President welcomed him at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília.

The Prime Minister was also presented with a ceremonial guard of honour. The national anthems of both India and Brazil were played during the ceremony.

Earlier, PM Modi received a warm reception upon his arrival at Brasília Airport, where the Batala Mundo band performed traditional Afro-Brazilian compositions.

“At Brasília Airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, particularly the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil,” he said in a post on X.

Members of the Indian community in Brazil were also present at the airport to greet the Prime Minister.

“Landed in Brasília a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots,” PM Modi said in another post.

Upon arriving at his hotel in Brasília, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, including children who had gathered with the Tricolour to welcome him. The Prime Minister also witnessed a cultural performance, appreciated the artists, and interacted with them afterward.