A Tesla owner from Ohio found himself in a perilous situation due to the vehicle's Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode. Craig Doty II reported that his car failed to slow down while approaching a passing train, forcing him to intervene.

Mr. Doty shared his experience on the Tesla Motors Club forum, revealing that his Tesla has twice driven head-on into closed level crossings within the past six months. The post quickly gained attention across various platforms, including X, where it shocked many users.

Tesla's FSD mode is not safe?

"I have owned my Tesla for less than a year, and within the last six months, it has twice attempted to drive directly into a passing train while in FSD mode," Mr. Doty wrote. "The most recent incident occurred on May 8, 2024, and I have dash cam footage from that event."

Cameras are good enough for FSD - Elon Musk.



Unless you don't want to get hit by a train.



The video shared by Mr. Doty shows him taking control of the car, turning sharply right through the railway crossing sign, and stopping just feet away from the oncoming train.

"I am trying to obtain the telemetry data from these incidents," he continued. "Additionally, I am looking for similar cases or incidents. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find a lawyer willing to take my case due to the lack of significant injuries—only backaches and a deep bruise on my right elbow, which didn't require medical attention."

Not an one off incident?

This incident is part of a broader pattern of concerns raised by Tesla owners about the company's vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), as of April 2024, Tesla models Y, X, S, and 3 with Autopilot systems have been involved in 17 fatalities and 736 crashes since 2019.

Mr. Doty's alarming experience underscores the ongoing issues with Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology, highlighting the potential dangers and the need for continued scrutiny and improvement.