Watch Video: Blood Soaked And Terrified, Nepal’s Ex-PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Tries To Flee With Wife As Their House Is Set On Fire By Angry Protestors

In a shocking video, Nepal’s ex-PM Sher Bahadur Deuba can be seen trying to flee a group of angry protestors. Soaked in blood, the 79-year-old appears to be sitting in an open field outside his house with army guards around him who were trying to rescue him from the rage of the rioters. As per reports, his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, had also been assaulted by the mob that set their house on fire and attacked them in their house.

Despite the reversal of the ban on 26 social media platforms that triggered the unrest, the situation in Nepal shows little sign of simmering down. The protestors have already torched Nepal's parliament, the Presidential Palace, the Supreme Court, and other seats and symbols of political power in the country. Senior ministers, across party lines, have also been dragged, chased, and assaulted by angry mobs on the streets, triggered by the mindless loss of life that occurred on Monday. While no official numbers have been released yet by Nepali authorities, reports claim that more than 19 people have lost their lives during the riot and at least 350 have been injured.