Watch: Exact Moment Iranian Missile Strikes Israel’s Beersheba Hospital

Beersheba: In a dramatic escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict, Iran launched a direct missile strike on Soroka Medical Center, the largest hospital in southern Israel, located in Beersheba.

Video footage capturing the exact moment of impact has surfaced, showing the exact moment the missile struck the hospital causing extensive Damage.

The strike occurred on Thursday as part of a fresh salvo of missile attacks by Iran targeting Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the hospital was directly hit during the barrage, causing significant damage across various parts of the hospital.

A spokesperson from Soroka Medical Center reported “extensive damage” and said that the full extent of injuries was still being assessed. Authorities urged the public to avoid coming to the hospital at this time to allow emergency teams to operate efficiently.

Soroka Hospital, which has over 1,000 beds, serves approximately one million residents in Israel’s southern region. The missile strike has disrupted critical medical services in the area, raising concerns about the impact on healthcare for the local population.

The attack on Soroka came amid intensified Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, including the Arak heavy water reactor. Iranian state media reported the reactor was evacuated and sustained no damage, with no radiation threat to nearby civilian areas.