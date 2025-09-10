‘We Are the Fire That Will Burn Away...’: 16-Year-Old Nepali Student's Fiery Speech Goes Viral Again As Gen Z Protests Burn Nepal | Image: X

New Delhi: Back in March, who imagined that a schoolboy’s fiery “Jai Nepal” speech against corruption would become the rallying cry for one of the biggest youth-led protests in Nepal’s history. Sixteen-year-old Avishkar Raut, who first went viral for his bold, Hitler-style delivery at a school function, has now become the face of a Gen Z movement that has shaken the country’s political foundations.

What began as a fearless speech has snowballed into a nationwide rebellion. Just six months later, Raut was seen at the heart of the demonstrations in Kathmandu, microphone in hand, leading chants, with a sea of students marching behind him. The protests have not only claimed multiple lives but also forced Prime Minister KP Oli and several prominent heads of state to resign, plunging Nepal into political turmoil.

Avishkar Raut’s Viral Speech In March 2025

“Today I stand here, stand here with a dream of building a new Nepal, with a fire of hope and passion burning within me. But my heart is heavy because this dream seems to be slipping away. Rise and shine, futures of this upcoming imperial empire.

I, Avishkar Raut, the head boy of this everlasting imperial institute, Holy Bell English Secondary School, welcome you with open arms to our 24th annual program. I put myself before you this moment to shed light within your consciousness by piercing the dark limbus that circles above you. I am present here today to immortalize a monumental change in the course of history.

Nepal, our mother, this country gave us birth, nurtured us. But what did it ask in return? Just our honesty, our hard work, our contribution. But what are we doing? We are bounded by the chains of unemployment, seeing a broad insource of opportunities.

We are trapped by the selfish games of political parties. Corruption has woven a web that is extinguishing the light of our futures.

Youth, rise! We are the torchbearers of change. If you do not raise our voices, who will? If you do not raise our voices, who will? If you do not build this nation, who will?

We are the fire that will burn away the darkness. We are the storm that will sweep away injustice and bring prosperity. Our ancestors shed their blood to give us this nation. We cannot sell it. We cannot lose it.

We are the fire. We will burn every despair away. Now, we must decide. Will we? Now we must decide. Will we drown in the darkness of despair or rise as the sun of hope? Will we? Will we change the fate of this nation or will we let it remain in shackles?

King Birendra once said, ‘Even if I die, shall my country live on?’ All the youths, carry these words in your heart and engrave a monument of change in the course of history.

Nepal is ours and its future is in our hands. Jai Yuga! Jai Nepal!”



Standing at the frontlines of the Gen Z protest, Avishkar Raut delivered yet another fiery message, “The nationalists have brought calamity to the country. Only you can save the lives of young people like us. The time has come. We need to bring about a revolution. We need to protest.”

Netizens React: Praise, Sarcasm, and Comparisons

As the videos of Raut’s leadership at the protests went viral, the internet had plenty to say.

One user wryly commented, “He reminds me of my Germany wale Uncle.”

Another voiced concern over the rising violence, writing, “It’s disheartening to see the situation escalate. The youth's frustration is understandable, but burning down houses won’t bring about the change we need. Instead, we should focus on peaceful protests and demand accountability from our leaders. Change must come through dialogue and unity.”

One user poetically compared the situation to a shift in slogans, saying, “In March we said ‘Jai Nepal’ and in September the people are showing ‘Jalta Nepal.’ The anger of the youth is the voice of real democracy.”

Another netizen applauded the message behind the protests: “The people of Nepal have taught a lesson to the corrupt people. That is why no government should ever be considered above the people.”

One hilariously claimed, “New king of Nepal is crowned and he is just 16 years of age.”

Others echoed the anger, with one bluntly stating, “Corrupt politicians must be punished.”