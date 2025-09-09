"We are working on Chandrayaan 4, Chandrayaan 5": ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V. Narayanan on Tuesday announced that ISRO is working on Chandrayaan 4 and Chandrayaan 5 and also added that the completed module of the space station will be placed in orbit by 2023.

While talking to the media, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan shared the plans of ISRO for the coming future and said, "In the next three years, the number of satellites we are going to place will be around three times the present numbers. The second thing is that we are working on improving the payload capability of our Mark III launcher from 4,000 kg to 5,100 kg without increasing any costs."

He further added, "We are working on Chandrayaan 4, Chandrayaan 5, and the first module of the space station will be placed in orbit. By 2035, the full module has to be done, and Gaganyaan we have been working on for so many years, and we are going to have the uncrewed mission this year and the crewed mission in the first quarter of 2027."

"We are working to ensure the safety and security of every citizen of the nation....Astronauts Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Nair were given enough training in America, and the entire experience of space travel will be utilised for our Gaganyaan program," said the ISRO Chairman.

Earlier on August 23, while speaking at the main event of the National Space Day in New Delhi, Indian Space Research Organisation chairman V Narayanan announced that India will launch the Chandrayaan 4 mission, which will have the Venus Orbiter Mission.

The ISRO chief emphasised that by the year 2035, India will establish the "Bharatiya Antariksh Station" whose first module will be lifted off in the year 2035. He stated that India will land on the moon by the year 2040, which will make India's space program the top one in the world.