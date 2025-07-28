‘We Can Reach Tehran Again and You Personally’: Israel Threatens Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a direct threat to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warning that Israel could strike Tehran again and target Khamenei personally, if Iran continues to threaten Israel.

The remarks were made during Israel Katz’s visit to the Ramon Air Base on Sunday, just over a month after a ceasefire ended the brief but intense 12-day Iran-Israel war.

In a sharply worded message, Israel Katz stated, “I want to convey a clear message to Khamenei the dictator, if you continue to threaten Israel, our long arm will again reach Tehran and with even greater force and this time to you personally.”

He further cautioned Iran with a stark warning stating, “Do not threaten, lest you be harmed.”

Israel Katz along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised the Israeli Air Force’s performance during Operation Rising Lion, which saw Israeli strikes deep inside Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the military, saying, “Thank you for the incredible work you did in Operation Rising Lion, when you opened the skies to Tehran and removed threats of annihilation.”

This marks another escalation in Israel’s rhetoric toward Iran’s leadership. During Operation Rising Lion, Israel had already signaled that Khamenei was “not off limits,” suggesting that future attacks could extend beyond Iran’s nuclear facilities and directly target the regime’s leadership.