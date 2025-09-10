'We Do Not Trust Putin': Poland Fires on Russian Drones, Shuts Down Major Airports | Image: X

Poland has confirmed that it scrambled its own and NATO air defences to shoot down drones on Wednesday after a Russian air attack on western Ukraine, the first time in the Ukraine war that Warsaw has engaged assets in its airspace.

Poland's military command said Polish airspace was repeatedly violated by "drone-type objects" during the Russian attack across the border in Ukraine.

"During today's attack by the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on targets located in Ukraine, our airspace was repeatedly violated by drone-type objects," said Poland’s Operational Command in a statement on X.

"An operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralising these objects ... weapons have been used, and service personnel are carrying out actions to locate the downed objects," it said in a statement.

It said the military operation was ongoing and urged people to stay at home, naming the regions of Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lublin as most at risk.

"The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is monitoring the situation, and subordinate forces and units remain on full readiness for immediate response," it added.

Key Airports Shut Amid Military Operation

Poland temporarily closed four airports, including Warsaw Chopin International Airport, according to notices posted by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Other affected airports include Rzeszów–Jasionka, Warsaw Modlin, and Lublin Airport.

The Rzeszow–Jasionka Airport in Poland's southeast, a hub for passenger and arms transfers to Ukraine, was among the airports that had been temporarily closed, the FAA said.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) said "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security" as the reason for the closures.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," said the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the military had "used armaments" against objects violating Polish airspace and emphasized his constant coordination with the President and the Minister of Defense.

"I am in constant contact with the President and the Minister of Defense. I received a direct report from the operational commander," Tusk stated.

NATO and US Response

The incident marks the first known engagement by Poland using air defense assets in its own airspace since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. The US and NATO allies have been briefed on the situation.

US Senator Dick Durbin warned that such violations could not be ignored, stating:

"Vladimir Putin is testing our resolve to protect Poland and the Baltic nations... After the carnage Putin continues to visit on Ukraine, these incursions cannot be ignored."

Deputy Minister of National Defense Cezary Tomczyk added on X, "An operation to neutralize objects that have violated and exceeded the border of the Republic of Poland is underway. All services are in action. We ask you to follow the announcements of the Polish Army and the Police."

Ongoing Alerts Across Ukraine and Poland

As of early Wednesday (0245 GMT), Ukraine’s air force had active air raid alerts across the entire country, including western regions near the Polish border.

Poland remains on high alert, especially after a 2022 incident where a Ukrainian missile mistakenly struck a Polish village, killing two people.