'We Do'nt Answer Vulgarity With Vulgarity': Araghchi Says Iranians Known For 'Civility, Culture, Strong Moral Values'; Old Post Resurfaces

Washington/Tehran: The fragile calm between the United States and Iran has collapsed into open military confrontation, with Iranian forces striking U.S.-linked facilities in the Gulf and Tehran declaring it will continue to control access through the Strait of Hormuz until Washington halts what it calls “acts of aggression.”

The latest escalation follows the U.S. decision to reimpose a naval blockade on Iranian ports, citing Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the critical waterway. In response, Iran launched large-scale retaliatory strikes, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announcing the “full destruction” of U.S. weapons and parts storage facilities in Bahrain.

Amid this, a post by Senior Iranian diplomat Syed Abbas Araghchi which struck a tone of cultural defiance has resurfaced. In a post on X on July 8, Araghchi stated: “Addressing the Civilized and Courageous Nation of Iran with derogatory language does not diminish its Greatness. Iranians are known for their civility, culture, and strong moral values. We do not answer vulgarity with vulgarity, but with action: fearlessly and with great valor.”

The strikes and rhetoric have effectively ended a short-lived interim agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions and restarting talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Both sides now accuse the other of bad-faith violations. Iranian officials pointed to actions by the U.S. Treasury Secretary as breaching Paragraph 9 of the memorandum of understanding, saying Washington has engaged in a pattern of “violations and missteps.”

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A significant flashpoint remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes. Iran has positioned itself as the indispensable guardian of the waterway. Araghchi echoed President Trump’s earlier comments on compensation for secure passage. In a post on X on July 13, he said: “POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair.”

U.S. officials have not yet detailed the extent of damage from the Iranian strikes in Bahrain, but the action marks a direct challenge to American military presence in the region. Analysts warn that continued closure of or threats to the Strait could send oil prices soaring and destabilize global energy markets.

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The rapid sequence of events -- blockade, strikes, closure threats, and dueling accusations -- has raised fears of a wider regional conflict drawing in Gulf allies and potentially disrupting nuclear negotiations that had shown tentative signs of progress.

As of Wednesday, diplomatic channels appear largely frozen. Neither side has signaled immediate willingness to step back, though Araghchi’s remarks suggest Iran intends to frame its response as measured and rooted in national dignity rather than raw escalation.