Shenzhen: US President Donald Trump has ruled out seeking assistance from China and Russia to bring the ongoing conflict involving Iran to an end, asserting that Tehran wants to negotiate a deal with Washington and claiming that American military operations have significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the US had defeated Iran's navy, air force and anti-aircraft systems, adding that the country's missile capabilities had been substantially reduced. Asked whether he planned to seek help from China and Russia to end the conflict, Trump said, “Well, you know, we don't need any help. We've defeated their navy, we've defeated their air force, we've defeated their anti-aircraft. Their missiles are down to about 12—they still have some missiles, but they're down to about 12, 13% of what they were, and they want to make a deal.”

"I don't need help. I mean, I'm not going to go in asking for help," he added. Trump further claimed that Washington had established complete control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, asserting that more oil had moved through the waterway over the preceding week than at any point in its history.

He also claimed that global oil prices had declined following the recent election, saying, “The oil price dropped like a rock the day after the election.” On the possibility of an Iranian threat involving a dirty bomb in Washington DC, Trump said there were indications that Tehran was exploring chemical and biological weapons capabilities after being prevented from pursuing nuclear weapons.

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"There is indication that Iran is looking at gases, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. Nuclear is much harder. And they're looking at gas, and they're looking at the bio, you know, the biological weapons," he said. Asked whether people in Washington DC should be concerned about a potential Iranian attack, Trump said he did not believe there was a reason to panic.

"I don't think so, no. I mean, look, if it does happen, we wipe them out," he said, adding, “Oh, I give you my word. Absolutely.” Trump also defended the US position in the conflict, claiming that hostilities had their roots in events dating back 51 years. He alleged that Iranian authorities had killed 75,000 protesters over the preceding eight months, accusing Tehran of using lethal force to suppress demonstrations.

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On the diplomatic front, Trump confirmed that Washington remained in contact with Tehran but stressed that any agreement must provide a lasting resolution. "Yeah, we talked to them. We talked to them. They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting," he said.

He also indicated that US military operations would continue until Washington achieved its objectives, adding, “I'm going to finish it off, yeah, soon. I mean, one way or the other, we'll finish it off.” Trump further criticised previous diplomatic engagements with Tehran, claiming that earlier understandings had failed to produce a reliable outcome.

"The blockade that we did is the most effective—frankly, it's the most effective thing we've done," he said, adding that the US had come to understand that Iranian authorities could not be trusted during the negotiations. The interview comes amid heightened diplomatic activity in Shenzhen, China, ahead of a proposed trilateral engagement involving Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, November 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.