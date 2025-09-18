'We Have a Very Good Relationship': Trump Reaffirms Friendship With PM Modi Amid Trade Talks

London: US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed the good ties between Washington and New Delhi, pressing on his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in the context of escalating trade friction between the two nations during his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump clearly asserted that he is very close to India and the prime minister of India. He even took the opportunity to wish PM Modi again on his 75th birthday.

When questioned over India-US trade tensions, he said, "I am very close to India, I am very close to the PM of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wished him a happy birthday. We have a very good relationship." His cordial remarks follow PM Narendra Modi's expression of gratitude towards Donald Trump for the birthday wish call ahead of the prime minister's 75th birthday.