‘We Have No Plans for Negotiations’: Iran Suspends US MoU, Shifts Focus Entirely to Defense

Iran's armed forces are prepared for any outcome, a reality they have already demonstrated in practice, according to Tehran's latest diplomatic warnings.

Amid intensifying military friction in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has no plans to resume negotiations with the United States. Speaking to state media outlet Press TV, Baghaei made it clear that Tehran is shifting its full attention toward national defense rather than diplomatic talks.

The Breakdown of the June 17 Memorandum

At the heart of the current diplomatic freeze is the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was originally designed to de-escalate regional hostilities. Tehran now considers itself freed from the agreement's constraints, citing repeated American violations.

Baghaei stated that Iran will not return to the negotiating table while Washington continues to breach its commitments. Responding to US claims that ongoing military pressure would force Iran back to talks, the spokesperson was direct:

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"We currently have no plans for negotiations and are focused on defence."

According to Baghaei, the decision to halt compliance is a direct reaction to Washington's failure to uphold its side of the deal from day one. He emphasized the reciprocal nature of such international agreements: "An MoU is a set of mutual commitments, and in the event of a breach by the other party, we too will refrain from fulfilling our obligations; this is a principle, and this same path will be followed henceforth."

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Accusations of Bad Faith and Broken Promises

The Iranian diplomatic apparatus maintains that the US has shown a lack of sincerity since the agreement was signed. This perceived lack of commitment has effectively dismantled the groundwork laid by the MoU.

"The other party has engaged in bad faith and breach of promise (beginning) from the very first article (of the MoU)," Baghaei added. Tehran’s stance remains anchored in the principle of "commitment in exchange for commitment." With that foundation cracked, Iran is looking inward, rallying domestic support to resist foreign pressure.

"If They Strike, They Will Be Struck Back"

Beyond diplomacy, Iran is signaling a high state of military readiness. Baghaei warned that any violation of the country's sovereignty would meet a swift and severe response from its military. "Our armed forces will respond with full force to any aggressor. If they strike, they will be struck back."

He reinforced this stance by noting that the country's defense involves more than just the military:

"Iran will not be restrained; the armed forces, the diplomatic apparatus, and the people will defend the country's security with all their might." "Any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a decisive, direct, and unwavering response."

Conflict in the Strait of Hormuz

These sharp exchanges coincide with active US military strikes targeting coastal regions in southern Iran. Washington maintains these operations are necessary to neutralize Iranian military capabilities that could threaten commercial shipping lanes in the critical Strait of Hormuz.