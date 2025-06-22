‘We Have Other Goals’: Israel Signals More Strikes Inside Iran After US Bombs Nuke Sites

Iran-Israel Conflict: In a statement broadcast on state television, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned the United States to "expect regrettable responses" to its assaults on Tehran's nuclear sites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army declared it would continue its attacks because it had other objectives in the nation. The Israeli Army said that it has "other goals" in Iran and planned to continue its military onslaught.

"We have other goals, and we will keep working until we achieve them," Army spokesman Effie Defrin told reporters at a televised press conference.

When asked if Iran had removed enriched uranium from Fordow or buried it under rubble, Army spokesman Effie Defrin said, "We are constantly monitoring the situation." It is too soon to say. “I suppose we will find out later.”

Earlier the United States launched strikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Donald Trump described the attack as “very successful,” confirming that all American aircraft returned safely.

Fordow, hidden under a mountain near Qom, housed 3,000 centrifuges and was difficult to reach due to its depth. Natanz was Iran’s primary uranium enrichment site, and Isfahan hosted a uranium conversion and fuel fabrication facility.

Although Trump didn’t confirm the weapons used, the GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator” was likely deployed against Fordow. This bunker-buster can penetrate up to 200 feet underground and is typically carried by the B-2 Spirit bomber.

Several B-2 bombers reportedly flew from Missouri ahead of the strikes. These long-range stealth aircraft are designed to reach well-defended targets and have a history of use in Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.