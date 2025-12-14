'We Hid Under Desks': Survivors Recount Night of Terror At Brown University As 2 Killed in Shootout

Rhode Island: Survivors of the deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island, USA, have recounted the horrors of the attack. Two students were killed and nine people were injured in the attack at the Ivy League school. The shootout took place at the university's Barus & Holley Engineering Building. Students were taking final exams when gunshots started echoing through the university corridors, following which they locked themselves in rooms and froze in panic.

‘I Was Confused’

One of the students, who was left shocked by the horrific turn of events at the institution, said, "I just saw a bunch of cops on my tail just following me, you know, cop cars after cop cars after cop cars, you know. I was confused about what happened, so I got up and I saw a person on the ground. It really shocked me." He added, “They were like getting CPR and stuff, so I was asking the Brown University students of what happened, and they were telling me that there was an active shooter, but I couldn't, you know, get anywhere."

‘We Hid Under Desks’

An engineering student named Chiangheng Chien said he was working in the lab with his three friends when they told him that they had received a notification of a shooting incident just one block away from them. “So we decided to close all the doors and turn all the lights off and hide under the desks and wait for the next notification,” he added.

'I'm Numb'

While speaking to Reuters, a sophomore student named Zoe Weissman said, “I'm numb, and I'm more so angry.” She had also survived the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

CCTV Footage of Suspect

Meanwhile, police have released CCTV footage of the shooting suspect. The footage showed the suspect leaving the area, walking on Hope Street wearing dark clothes. The face of the man was not visible in the footage.