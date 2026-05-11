'We Just Hit Somebody': New Footage, Chilling Cockpit Audio Captures Moment Frontier Plane Hit Trespasser

New Delhi: Newly released surveillance footage and chilling cockpit audio have revealed the terrifying moments when a Frontier Airlines flight struck and killed a man who had trespassed onto the runway at Denver International Airport late Friday night.

The incident involved Frontier Airlines Flight 4345, an Airbus A321neo bound for Los Angeles, carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Authorities said the man breached the airport’s perimeter fence shortly before the aircraft began takeoff at around 11:19 pm local time.

The newly surfaced runway footage reportedly shows the man calmly walking across the active runway moments before the speeding aircraft approached. Investigators believe the individual was directly in line with one of the aircraft’s engines when he was struck and sucked into it, triggering an explosion and an engine fire as the plane accelerated to nearly 139 mph.

Disturbing cockpit audio captured the immediate aftermath of the collision, with the visibly shaken pilot radioing air traffic control: “We just hit somebody. We have an engine fire.” Moments later, the pilot added that “an individual was walking across the runway” before reporting smoke inside the aircraft cabin and announcing an emergency evacuation on the runway.

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Passengers onboard described scenes of panic as smoke filled the cabin following the impact. Emergency slides were deployed and all passengers were evacuated safely, though at least 12 people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, with five later taken to hospitals for treatment.

Several passengers recalled hearing a loud bang before seeing flames near the engine. Some also claimed they witnessed horrific scenes outside the aircraft windows after the impact. One family reportedly abandoned their trip and chose to drive home instead after the traumatic ordeal.

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US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the deceased man as a “trespasser” and warned about the dangers of illegally entering restricted airport areas. Officials confirmed the airport perimeter fence appeared intact, raising fresh questions over how the individual managed to access the runway undetected.