‘We Just Hit Somebody’: Video Shows Moment Person on Runway ‘Sucked Into Engine’ Mid-Denver Airport Takeoff

A person died after being struck by a Frontier Airlines aircraft on the runway at Denver International Airport during take-off late Friday night, May 8. The aircraft, carrying more than 200 people, was preparing for departure when the incident occurred. All passengers were later evacuated following the ordeal.

Airport Confirms Incident on Runway

In a statement, Denver International Airport said: “Frontier Flight 4345 reported striking a pedestrian during takeoff at DEN at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026. There was a brief engine fire that was promptly extinguished by the Denver Fire Dept.”

Authorities said the individual had reportedly breached the airport perimeter fence before reaching the runway. The person was then pulled into one of the aircraft’s engines.

According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, 12 other people were injured during the incident in addition to the pedestrian who died. Five of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Officials have not yet shared details about their conditions or the extent of their injuries.

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Victim Yet to Be Identified

As of May 9, authorities had not publicly identified the deceased individual. Airport officials also said the victim is not believed to have been an airport employee. Meanwhile, newly released air traffic control audio has shed light on the moments before and after the crash.

Air Traffic Audio Captures Emergency Response

The audio, reportedly begins with a female air traffic controller warning colleagues that a person was walking on the runway. Shortly afterward, a male voice can be heard telling others to “use caution.” Another voice, identified as a man named Reggie, says: “Sorry for the delay, it's Reggie from command and runway 17935 is closed. I do have, urm, limbs on the runway. I believe the aircraft struck an individual.”

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Several air traffic controllers are then heard coordinating the emergency response and requesting medics and fire crews at the scene. “We do have damage to the number two engine,” another voice says in the recording. “Looks like we have fuel on the ground but no smoke or fire.”

The Pilot voice to the ATC was clear and said, “Tower, pressure 4345, we're stopping on the runway. We just hit somebody, we have an engine fire. Do you have the souls on board? We have 231 souls on board.

There was an individual walking across the runway. We've got smoke in the aircraft, we're going to evacuate on the runway. I need you all to move away from the aircraft.

Holy shit. We almost died. That is F###g crazy.”

Passenger Recalls Terrifying Moments

One of the passengers on board later described the panic inside the aircraft following the impact. Speaking to media, 56-year-old John Anthens said: “When the engine blew up, I thought, ‘Oh sh*t, we’re all going to die.'”