'We'll Cut Off Hands': In Latest Rant, 'Terror Sponsor' Pakistan Sharpens Rhetoric Against India Over Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan has once again resorted to aggressive rhetoric against India, with one of its senior ministers issuing a dramatic warning over the Indus Waters Treaty, even as New Delhi continues to maintain that the agreement will remain in abeyance following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a fresh verbal attack, Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik declared that Islamabad would ‘cut off those hands’ that attempt to stop what it calls Pakistan's share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The warning same after India suspended the decades-old treaty in the wake of the guresome terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in April 2025 in which 25 tourists and one local resident were killed.

Pakistan's Empty Threats

Speaking at a joint press conference with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Malik accused India of trying to control Pakistan's water supply. "There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan," Malik claimed.

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He argued that nearly half of Pakistan's population depends on agriculture and alleged that India's decision threatened Pakistan's food security, employment and economy.

He then escalated his remarks with an open threat. "If anyone lays a hand over our share of water, we'll cut off that hand," Malik said, adding that Pakistan had already warned of ‘severe consequences’ if deprived of water.

Malik also claimed that rivers continue to flow across borders even without treaties and insisted Pakistan would present its case before the international community, calling it an issue of ‘justice and rights’.

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Backing Malik's remarks, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar insisted that the Indus Waters Treaty remains legally binding and cannot be suspended or amended by India alone. He further claimed that Pakistan's position had received international support and said that ‘water is our lifeline as well as our red line’.

The Pakistan spokesmen also announced that it will host an international seminar in Islamabad to highlight its position on the treaty, with legal experts, water specialists and foreign delegates expected to participate.

India Holds Firm

India has remained firm on its position time and again! Our Ministers have defended centrals government's decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, saying the six-decade-old agreement can no longer be viewed in isolation from the current security situation until Pakistan credibly and irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This is to note that the treaty was suspended after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, arguing that a framework based on mutual trust cannot continue while Pakistan-backed terrorism targets Indian civilians.

Speaking at the 62nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, India's First Secretary to the UN, Anupama Singh, reiterated that it was contradictory for a country accused of using terrorism as state policy to simultaneously expect the benefits of bilateral cooperation.