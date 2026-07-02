'We'll Have a Threesome': Trump's Medal of Honor Joke About His Sons Goes Viral | WATCH

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump made another unusual remark during the dedication ceremony of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, this time delivering a tongue-in-cheek comment involving himself and his two eldest sons.

The comment, made while discussing recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor, quickly went viral and triggered mixed reactions on social media.

During his speech, Trump spoke about the rare instances in American history where both a father and son received the nation's highest military decoration. He cited former President Theodore Roosevelt and his son, Theodore Roosevelt Jr., as well as General Arthur MacArthur and his son, General Douglas MacArthur.

Looking toward his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who were present at the event, the President then made a bizzare remark.

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"Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I'm going to give one to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome, okay?" Trump said.

He went on to joke that he would award his sons the Congressional Medal of Honor "for their genius at hunting," while saying he deserved one "for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia".

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Following this, Trump immediately clarified that he was joking and cautioned that his remarks could be taken out of context.

"No, I'm only kidding. But I have seriously thought about... this is dangerous to say because the fake news is all over the place. When I joke, I've learnt early on, don't be sarcastic in politics," he said.

A clip of the speech quickly spread across social media platforms, with users reacting to Trump's use of the word "threesome" in the context of discussing military honours.

This isn't the first time Donald Trump has sparked online outrage with an absurd remark.

'I Forgot to Touch His Leg': Trump

Earlier, during an agriculture roundtable in Wisconsin, Olympic speed skating champion Jordan Stolz shared his gold medal with President Trump by placing it around his neck.

As Stolz walked up and draped the medal around the president, Trump immediately leaned into the moment and jokingly declared he had no plans to return it.

"I'm keeping it!" Trump joked. "I'm keeping it, Jordan, I'm not giving it back. I'm a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I'm never giving this back. Congratulations."

Trump then added that he forgot to touch Stolz's legs, remarking that an athlete's legs must be as solid as rock.

"I forgot to touch his leg. I didn't want to do that. But I can tell you one thing, his leg is like a rock," Trump told the audience.