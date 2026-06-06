‘I Like Gold’: Trump Refuses to Return Olympian Jordan Stolz's Medal, Says 'Forgot to Touch His Leg'

During an agriculture roundtable in Wisconsin, Olympic speed skating champion Jordan Stolz shared his gold medal with President Donald Trump by placing his medal around the president's neck.

As Stolz walked up and placed the medal around Trump’s neck, the president immediately leaned into the moment and jokingly stated that he had no plans to return it as he likes gold.

“I’m keeping it!” Trump joked. “I’m keeping it, Jordan, I’m not giving it back. I’m a very good guy for keeping gold. I like gold. I’m never giving this back. Congratulations.”

Further, Trump stated he forgot to touch Stolz's legs and remarked that an athlete's legs must be like a rock.

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“I forgot to touch his leg. I didn’t want to do that. But I can tell you one thing, his leg is like a rock,” Trump told the audience.

“Two gold medals, wow,” he added, praising the young Olympian.

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Medal Moment Steals Spotlight at Wisconsin Event

The moment unfolded during a farming-focused event in Wisconsin where Trump was interacting with supporters in attendance.

Among them was Jordan Stolz, the Olympic speed skating star who won gold earlier this year. When Trump acknowledged him in the crowd, Stolz approached the stage and placed the medal around the president’s neck, drawing cheers from those present.

Interestingly, this was not the first time an Olympian presented Trump with an award or medal.

Earlier this year, Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries gifted Trump an Order of Ikkos medal, an honorary recognition athletes give to mentors or influential figures in their journey.

Who is Jordan Stolz?

Jordan Stolz

At the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Stolz enjoyed a historic campaign, capturing gold medals in the 500m and 1000m events while setting Olympic records in both disciplines. He also claimed silver in the 1500m, finishing with three medals and emerging as one of the standout athletes of the Games.

Stolz first announced himself on the international stage in December 2021, claiming silver in the 1000m at a World Cup event in Calgary before going on to set a world junior record in the 500m. His breakthrough came during the 2021-22 season when, at just 17 years old, he stunned the speed skating world by winning both the 500m and 1000m at the U.S. Long Track Speed Skating Trials to secure qualification for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Competing at his first Olympic Games in 2022, Stolz finished 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1000m, results that only hinted at the success that would soon follow. The Americans' rise accelerated dramatically in 2023. He captured four gold medals at the World Junior Championships in February before making history just weeks later at the World Single Distances Championships in Heerenveen, where he became the youngest skater ever to win a world title in an individual distance event.