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  • 'We're Going...': Trump Threatens Strikes On Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain Facility- What Is It?

'We're Going...': Trump Threatens Strikes On Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain Facility- What Is It?

Pickaxe Mountain, located ​near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is ​a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes that ‌experts ⁠assess as beyond the reach of the most powerful bunker buster bombs in the U.S. arsenal.

Thomson Reuters
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Donald Trump
Donald Trump. File | Image: AP

Washnington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that the U.S. would ​take out Pickaxe Mountain in Iran, as he ‌warned that Washington would continue to hit the country hard. "We're going to take out Pickaxe Mountain. Tell the Iranians to be ​ready," Trump said in an interview on the Hugh ​Hewitt Show. 

"We're watching (Pickaxe Mountain) closely. We see no ⁠activity there. They're not doing well with their nuclear ​situation. Every time we hear about it, we blow ​it up. So they don't like talking about it. But we'll probably give Pickaxe a shot relatively soon," Trump said.

Pickaxe Mountain, located ​near Iran's heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, is ​a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes that ‌experts ⁠assess as beyond the reach of the most powerful bunker buster bombs in the U.S. arsenal.

Trump earlier on Monday said the United States was reinstating its blockade of ​Iranian shipping in ​the Gulf ⁠and would ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open — for a fee — after the ​two sides exchanged more missile and drone attacks. 

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"We're ​going to ⁠hit them very hard tonight and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow. And there's not a damn thing ⁠they ​can do about it," he said ​on the Hugh Hewitt Show.

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Also Read: Trump Formally Notifies US Congress of Renewed Military Strikes on Iran

Published By:
 Amrita Narayan
Published On: