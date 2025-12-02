'We're Ready For War Right Now': Putin Threatens Europe, Accuses It Of 'Sabotaging' Ukraine Peace Plan

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin, while speaking at an investment forum in Moscow on Tuesday, stated that his country is ready to fight a war against European powers “right now”. However, he stressed that Russia does not want a war, and it is the European powers who are on the side of a conflict.

The Kremlin chief accused European powers of hindering U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to end the war in Ukraine. He added that the European powers “blocked” the entire peace process by amending the peace proposal with demands that were "absolutely unacceptable" to Russia. Putin alleged that the Europeans did this so that they could accuse Moscow of not wanting peace. “That's their goal,” he stated.

“They don’t have a peace agenda, they’re on the side of the war.” Putin stated.

He added, “We're not planning to go to war with Europe, I've said that a hundred times. But if Europe suddenly wants to fight us and starts, we're ready right now. There can be no doubt about that."

His remarks come before US envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner's meeting in Moscow with Putin and Russian officials to discuss potential steps to end the 4-year war.

Trump's 28-Point Ukraine Peace Plan

In November, United States President Donald Trump had unveiled a 28-point peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The plan confirmed Ukraine's sovereignty, proposed that NATO will not expand further and that the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be limited to 600,000 personnel. As per the plan, Ukraine had to agree to be a non-nuclear state in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Further, Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk were proposed to be recognised as de facto Russian, while Kherson and Zaporizhia would be frozen along the line of contact.

The plan drew heavy criticism as it was claimed that it favoured Russia. After criticism from Ukraine and European powers, the plan was amended. However, this time Putin did not like the new plan.

Putin Threatens Ukraine

In an address on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin also threatened to intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels and sever Ukraine's access to sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea. "The most radical solution is to cut Ukraine off from the sea, then piracy will be impossible in principle," Putin said. He said Russia would take measures against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.