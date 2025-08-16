'We're Strongly Against Any Terrorist Attack, We Stand By India': South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun On Pahalgam Attack

'We're Strongly Against Any Terrorist Attack, We Stand By India': South Korean Foreign Minister On Pahalgam Attack | Image: Dr S Jaishankar X

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, on Saturday said that his country is strongly opposed to any terrorist attack and stands in solidarity with India.

"We are very resolute and firm on this issue. We are strongly opposed to any terrorist attack. We stand by the Indian government and the people of India," he said while answering a question on the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The South Korean Foreign Minister met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar earlier in the day in Delhi. They held "productive discussions" on trade, manufacturing, maritime issues, as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, and defence.

Regarding the meeting, Cho Hyun said, "We discussed various issues and explored ways to enhance our bilateral relationship, addressing both the geopolitical and geo-economic challenges our countries face."

When asked about tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, he said, "This is not unexpected given the rapidly changing situation in global trade. We were able to resolve a problem and achieve a win-win outcome through these negotiations, striking a deal that will again lead to a win-win proposal."

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to meet Cho Hyun this morning as the India-Korea "Special Strategic Partnership completes 10 years."

He further wrote, "Held productive discussions on advancing our bilateral cooperation in trade, manufacturing, maritime, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as new opportunities in AI, semiconductors, clean energy, and defence."

"Also exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and contemporary global developments," the EAM added.

Highlighting the importance of the meeting, Jaishankar said the visit marks the 10th anniversary of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and South Korea.

In his opening remarks, FM Cho Hyun called it a "great pleasure" to visit India less than a month after assuming office. He began by extending his condolences, saying, "I wish to express my deepest condolences for the tragic loss of lives in the recent flooding in Kashmir and to convey the warmest sympathy of the people of the Republic of Korea. Minister, it is a great pleasure for me to visit India less than a month after assuming office as the foreign minister."

Cho Hyun further said that President Lee Jae-myung is committed to strengthening ties with India.

"President Lee Jae-myung is firmly committed to strengthening ties with your great country. This was emphasized during the summit in Canada, and he personally asked me to convey his best regards to Prime Minister Modi," he said.