'World Wants To See Early End To...': MEA's First Response To Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska

'Way Forward Can Only Be Through Dialogue & Diplomacy': MEA's First Response To Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska | Image: AP

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a statement on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska saying that India welcomes the meeting between the two leaders and emphasized on the need for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict.

In a statement, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit."

"The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," the statement added.

About Trump-Putin Meeting

The White House said that Trump was "Pursuing Peace," and that the meeting between the two leaders was "Historic".

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Ukraine's security should be ensured as well, and lauded US President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve the conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference after nearly three hours of talks with US President Donald Trump on the Russia-Ukraine conflict that started in February 2022, Putin emphasised the need for a balance of power in Europe and expressed hope that Kyiv and European capitals would engage constructively in the peace process.

"We see the strive of the administration and President Trump personally to help facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and his strive to get to the crux of the matter to understand this history is precious. The situation in Ukraine poses a fundamental threat to our security. Moreover, the Ukrainian nation, and I have said it multiple times, is a brotherly nation; however strange it may sound in these conditions. We have the same roots, and everything that's happening is a tragedy for us. And a terrible wound," Putin said.

"At the same time, we are convinced that in order to make the settlement lasting and long-term, we need to eliminate all the primary causes of the conflict. We have said it multiple times to consider all legitimate constraints of Russia and to reinstate a just balance of security in Europe and in the world as a whole. I agree with President Trump, as he has said today, that, naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well. Naturally, we are prepared to welcome that," he added.

The Russian President further said that he expects Ukraine and the EU to pave the way for progress in talks for peace.

"I would like to hope that the agreement we have reached together will help us bring closer that goal and will pave the path towards peace in Ukraine. We expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive that constructively, and they won't throw a wrench in the works. They will not make any attempts to use some back-room dealings to conduct provocations to torpedo the progress," he said.

The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin, held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, included top officials from both sides.

Putin was joined by foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while Trump was accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Earlier, the two leaders greeted each other on the red carpet after deplaning their respective aircraft, shook hands, posed for photographs, and departed together in Trump's presidential limousine to the venue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said that Ukraine's "number one" demand of the Alaska summit is for Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

"Everything concerning Ukraine must be discussed exclusively with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

"We must prepare a trilateral format for talks," he added.

Prior to the summit, Trump had warned he might walk out if progress was not being made.