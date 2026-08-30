'We Remember a Towering Statesman': PM Modi as He Pays Floral Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent as part of his state visit to the country, remembering the late leader as a "towering statesman" whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations.

"Paid homage to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji in Tashkent. We remember a towering statesman whose unwavering commitment to the nation continues to inspire generations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Shastri during his ongoing visit to Uzbekistan, where he held high-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Uzbekistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, said PM Modi paid floral tribute at the Shastri Memorial, honouring the legacy of the former Prime Minister whose life was marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to the nation.

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"PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at the Shastri Memorial, honouring the legacy of former PM Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri whose life embodied simplicity, courage and unwavering devotion to the nation. His timeless call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire generations," the MEA post read.

Shastri died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, shortly after signing the Tashkent Declaration with Pakistan's then President Ayub Khan following talks aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries after the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

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During his visit, PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev also held bilateral and delegation-level talks, with the two sides elevating India-Uzbekistan ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders set a target of increasing bilateral trade to more than USD 5 billion by 2030 and agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including infrastructure, digital public infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, critical minerals, energy, space, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The talks also focused on enhancing market access, connectivity, banking and payment systems, as well as cooperation in traditional medicines, education and culture.

India and Uzbekistan also agreed to work together for the restoration and conservation of the Buddhist heritage sites of Fayaz Tepa and Kara Tepa in Uzbekistan and to expand youth exchange programmes.

Following the talks, India and Uzbekistan also showcased their shared commitment to environmental sustainability as PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden under India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative and Uzbekistan's 'Yashil Makon' green efforts.

The gesture, according to the MEA, reflected the shared commitment of the two countries towards nurturing a greener and more sustainable future.

PM Modi was also conferred with the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, Uzbekistan's highest honour for foreign leaders, by President Mirziyoyev for his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries.

PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and said it symbolised the enduring friendship between the two civilisations.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when a protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence.

The two countries elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership in 2011, with bilateral ties since supported by institutional mechanisms at the political and official levels.

PM Modi's current two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, from August 29 to August 31, follows his previous visit to the country in 2015, as well as his visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summits.