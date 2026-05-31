'We Respect India...': Cops Let Go Of Indian Tourist Caught Shoplifting In Japan, Post Goes Viral

Tokyo: An Indian tourist has been accused of shoplifting items from a souvenir shop in Japan. The Japanese Police reportedly let go of the woman with a warning, saying that they "respect India a lot".

The account was shared by investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, who claimed he was part of the same tour group. According to Dhandapani, the woman had been shoplifting “since the beginning”.

Dhandapani alleged that fellow travellers were unaware of the woman's actions until a shopkeeper confronted her. “We were not aware of it. In one of the tourist souvenir shops, she was caught,” Dhandapani added, claiming that after being caught the woman immediately offered to pay money.

However, the shopkeeper called the police.

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The group's tour manager reportedly accompanied her to a local police station.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, Dhandapani described Japan as a high-trust society where crime rate is “very low”. “In Japan, you can never see police. Crime rate is very less. Traffic discipline is very high,” he wrote in a post on X.

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He claimed the shopkeeper told the woman that what offended him most was not the theft itself but her attempt to pay for the items only after being caught. The Japanese shopkeeper reportedly added that they are a high trust society where stealing is rare and they have great respect for India.

Shockingly, the woman allegedly again offered money at the police station, Dhandapani said, adding, “The Japanese police was not amused.” Her actions prompted officers to explain the seriousness of shoplifting under Japanese law and the potential consequences, including imprisonment. He further claimed that authorities eventually released her with a stern warning and did not pursue charges.

“[They] said she needs to go to jail. But she being an Indian and they respect India a lot, she was let go with severe warning,” Dhandapani claimed.

The incident has since gone viral, with many social media users expressing concern that the actions of individual tourists can affect perceptions of Indians abroad. Several users stressed the importance of respecting local laws and customs while travelling overseas.